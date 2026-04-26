Sanju Samson produced a moment of brilliance in an otherwise insipid display by Chennai Super Kings against Gujarat Titans on Sunday. In the seventh over of GT's 159-run chase, bowled by CSK spinner Noor Ahmad, a delivery drifted down the leg side. Shubman Gill missed his flick shot, and Samson, standing behind the stumps, was quick to dislodge the bails. Replays showed it was a close call. The decision divided the internet, with some seeing shades of MS Dhoni in the dismissal, while others felt the third umpire was too quick to make the call.



Sanju Samson with a lightning-quick stumping to send Shubman Gill back

pic.twitter.com/RuFKfZUf51 — Sports Pulse (@MominSyed21193) April 26, 2026

Who else got instant flashbacks to that legendary Dhoni stumping from the IPL 2023 Final?



- Shubman Gill is not looking happy with the decision at all. pic.twitter.com/ZHt64LqpkC — AK 45 (@ImRo45_Club) April 26, 2026

The 4K angle of Sanju Samson stumping Shubman Gill...!!



Not gonna lie, I thought It was MS Dhoni at first...!! pic.twitter.com/oBo46irgsw — Gillfied⁷ (@Gill_Iss) April 26, 2026

Tell me honestly, don't you guys think Shubman Gill was not out? His feet is clearing touching the ground in this angle. pic.twitter.com/zjMwgPlTdl — Ahmed Says (@AhmedGT_) April 26, 2026

Talking about the match, opening batter Sai Sudharsan struck 87 to help Gujarat Titans beat Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets in their IPL match on Sunday. Sudharsan, who hit four boundaries and seven sixes off 46 balls, first stitched together a 58-run opening partnership with captain Shubman Gill (33), and then added 97 runs with Jos Buttler (39 not out) for the second wicket, as GT chased down the 159-run target with 20 balls to spare.

For CSK, Noor Ahmad and Akeal Hosein picked up a wicket apiece as GT reached 162 for 2 in 16.4 overs. Earlier, captain Ruturaj Gaikwad scored an unbeaten 74 to guide CSK to 158 for 7 after a sluggish start.

Gaikwad faced 60 balls and struck six fours and four sixes to top-score for CSK, who were asked to bat first. Jamie Overton then played a brief cameo, scoring 18 off six balls, as CSK crossed the 150-run mark.

For GT, pacer Kagiso Rabada was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3 for 25, while Arshad Khan claimed two wickets.

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