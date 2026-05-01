Vaibhav Sooryavanshi suffered a rare failure in IPL 2026 on Friday, being dismissed for just 4 in Rajasthan Royals' (RR) game against Delhi Capitals (DC). DC's New Zealand speedster Kyle Jamieson delivered an excellent yorker to leave Sooryavanshi with no answer. Jamieson celebrated the wicket in an aggressive manner, clapping his hands fiercely in front of Sooryavanshi and giving the 15-year-old an explosive send-off. However, his reaction was met with mixed reaction on social media, with many criticising him for it.

The celebration of Kyle Jamieson after dismissing Vaibhav Suryavanshi. pic.twitter.com/s6Otq9Uu0X — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 1, 2026

Calm down Jamieson, he is just 15 y/o pic.twitter.com/RtvBMwBYXS — Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) May 1, 2026

Kyle Jamieson Celebration against 15 Years Old Kid — Junaid Khan (@JunaidKhanation) May 1, 2026

Kyle Jamieson..relax..he is 15. Calm down with your send off. Speaks a lot about your fragile ego that a four from a kid rattled you. — Anuj Nitin Prabhu (@APTalksCricket) May 1, 2026

Jamieosn bro Sending off a 15 year old child is not a good thing!



I can't believe you're from New Zealand. — Shariq (@CricBhakt7380) May 1, 2026

RR vs DC, IPL 2026: 1st Innings Review

Riyan Parag vaporised multiple concerns surrounding him with a quality 90 as Rajasthan Royals posted a competitive 225 for six against Delhi Capitals in their IPL match here on Friday.

The Royals skipper, whose knock came off 50 balls, was struggling for runs so far this season and if his on-field troubles were not enough, Parag copped a 25 per cent fine handed by BCCI after getting caught in camera, vaping inside the dugout.

So, he had a lot to prove, and the right-hander did it in some style, notching up his first score above fifty in IPL 2026.

In fact, Parag were under serious pressure after the early departure of openers Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who was yorked by Kyle Jamieson, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who offered a return catch to Mitchell Starc (3/40), who made his maiden appearance in this IPL.

After all, 12 for two is not exactly the position an out of form batter wants to be in, and the nerves were evident in his loose wafts against Starc.

But the confidence returned to him once he took apart Jamieson in the sixth over through a sequence of 6, 4, 6 — a pull over mid-wicket and a slice over slips.

The third shot was quite remarkable, an inside out carve over covers for a six as the Royals ended the Power Play at a satisfactory 56 for two.

Once the self-belief came back, it reflected in Parag's batting too, those fast hands and audacity resurfaced.

Those elements were on ample display in a tennis-like forehand six over covers off left-arm pacer T Natarajan.

Parag brought his fifty in 32 balls and added 102 runs for the third wicket with a composed Dhruv Jurel (42).

It helped RR to tide over early blues and push themselves towards a formidable total despite Jurel pulling Axar Patel straight to Tristan Stubbs in the deep.

But that barely deterred Parag as he, in the company of middle-order batters like Ravindra Jadeja (20), marched on.

There was a brief period of lull after Jurel's dismissal but Parag broke the lean phase with a hat-trick of boundaries off Jamieson, that included a stunning uppercut.

Parag and Jadeja milked 53 runs for the fourth wicket before the latter succumbed to Starc, whose first outing of the season lent some much-needed teeth to DC's attack.

The Australian quick also snapped the stay of Parag, whose attempt to loft him over covers ended in the hands of Axar.

RR still needed the cushion of a few more runs and Donovan Ferreira (47, 14 balls) gave them that with a little Tsunami, during which he even struck Starc for a four and a six in succession.

With PTI inputs

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