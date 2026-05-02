Former Indian cricketer Priyank Panchal tore into Delhi Capitals pacer Kyle Jamieson over his fiery send-off after dismissing teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during their IPL 2026 match. Jamieson stunned Sooryavanshi with an inswinging yorker during the second over of the match, giving the batting prodigy an aggressive send-off. Sooryavanshi was beaten by the pace and swing as the ball hit the toe-end of his bat before rattling the stumps. It was only his third single digit score in 11 innings this season.

Jamieson, however, copped heavy criticism for his animated celebration. Taking to X, Panchal shared his honest views on the incident, highlighting that the reaction was completely unnecessary and uncalled for.

"31-year-old Kyle Jamieson giving a 15-year-old kid a send off after dismissing him. Does not make for a pretty sight. But also shows how much of an impact and fear Vaibhav has instilled amongst the opponents already," said Panchal.

31-year-old Kyle Jamieson giving a 15-year-old kid a send off after dismissing him. Does not make for a pretty sight. But also shows how much of an impact and fear Vaibhav has instilled amongst the opponents already. #IPL2026 pic.twitter.com/AebBBwZEH6 — Priyank Panchal (@PKpanchal09) May 1, 2026

It was a rare failure for Sooryavanshi this season. He came into the contest with 400 runs in 10 matches, including a century and two fifties. He was dismissed for a two-ball four by Jamieson.

After RR's top-order failure, captain Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel steadied the ship with a 102-run partnership, helping RR post a massive total. Parag slammed his first fifty of the season, scoring 90 off just 50 balls to silence his critics.

Jurel contributed a solid 40 off 32 balls, while Donovan Ferreira provided the finishing fireworks with an unbeaten 47 off just 14 deliveries. Their combined efforts pushed RR to a formidable 225/6 at the end of their 20 overs.

Parag was struggling for runs so far this season and if his on-field troubles were not enough, Parag copped a 25 per cent fine handed by BCCI after getting caught in camera, vaping inside the dugout.

So, he had a lot to prove, and the right-hander did it in some style, notching up his first score above fifty in IPL 2026.

(With IANS Inputs)

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