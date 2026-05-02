In a lighthearted IPL 2026 exchange, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav were seen poking fun at each other during the match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals. The viral exchange took place during RR's innings as Jadeja walked out to bat in the 12th over following the dismissal of Dhruv Jurel. After noticing that Kuldeep was coming towards him, Jadeja swung his bat in a calculated manner, just to scare his India teammate off. However, Kuldeep was unfazed, putting his arms on Jadeja's shoulders and giving him a light push.

As Jadeja was about to get his bat checked by the umpire, Kuldeep grabbed him and pushed him again. Their lighthearted exchange went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, DC ended a three-game losing streak, completing their highest successful chase of IPL. Chasing 226 in Jaipur, DC rode on half-centuries from openers KL Rahul and Pathum Nissanka to overhaul RR's total with five balls to spare.

KL Rahul hit 75 off 40 balls after Pathum Nissanka gave the visitors a flying start in the chase with a 33-ball 62. Rahul played second fiddle to Nissanka during their 110-run opening stand but gave the DC innings much-needed impetus after the latter's dismissal.

In the end, valuable contributions from Nitish Rana (33), Ashutosh Sharma (25*), and Tristan Stubbs (18*) allowed DC to earn a much-needed win.

Earlier, skipper Riyan Parag returned to form with a 50-ball 90, his first fifty-plus score of this season, while Donovan Ferreira made a quick-fire 47 not out (14 balls) as RR posted a strong 225/6 after opting to bat.

Parag, who was penalised after being caught vaping during their previous match against Punjab Kings, consolidated with Dhruv Jurel (42) after Yashasvi Jaiswal (6) and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (4) got out in the first two overs.

Mitchell Starc picked 3/40, including the wicket of Parag on his comeback.

(With PTI Inputs)

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