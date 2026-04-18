Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill acknowledged that while the win was important, there was room for improvement in how the chase was finished against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He felt the team could have wrapped things up sooner and was personally frustrated at not being there till the end. Gill highlighted his responsibility as a finisher in such situations and expressed his determination to correct that in upcoming matches. Gill's majestic half-century propelled the Gujarat Titans (GT) to a five-wicket victory over the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday in Ahmedabad.

"Ideally, we would have liked to finish at least an over, a couple of overs before, and I was quite disappointed with the way I got out. I wanted to be there till the end and finish it. Hopefully, the next chance I get, I would be able to do that," Gill said after the match.

This is now GT's third straight victory in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), after wins against Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). GT now have 6 points from 5 games in the IPL 2026. This propels them two places up the points table, into fourth position.

KKR is still finding their first win in the IPL 2026, with one point, the three-time champions remain at the bottom of the points table.

Gill shone with an 86 off 50 balls at the Narendra Modi Stadium, continuing his tremendous record in Ahmedabad. The GT captain smashed eight fours and four sixes as his side reached home in 19.4 overs in the chase of 181.

Gill also said he used his recent break before the 2026 IPL to focus on improving his fitness and strengthening his mental approach. He emphasised working not just on technical skills, but also on becoming sharper tactically and overall as a player.

"I got a couple of months before this. And fitness was one thing that I worked on. And apart from that, just working on the mental aspect of the game and trying to get better, not just technically, but tactically as well," he added.

Gill was named Player of the match for his brilliant fifty. With this, fifty Gill snaps the orange cap from Royal Challengers Bengaluru batting heavyweight Virat Kohli. Gill now has 251 runs in 4 matches, averaging 62.75, including three fifties.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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