Shubman Gill is not one to shy away from a cheeky post after an Indian Premier League (IPL) victory. Remember 'Day Riders' after a win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) some years ago? On Sunday, Gill was back to his hilarious best as his side Gujarat Titans (GT) outclassed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their IPL 2026 clash. After the game, Gill posted a picture with a yellow whistle on social media, taking a poke at CSK's famous 'Whistle Podu' tagline.

The GT captain also thanked Chennai and its fans in his post. The post on Instagram went viral, garnering more than 2 million likes in one day.

CSK vs GT, IPL 2026

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad admitted that the defeat to Gujarat Titans (GT) in their IPL 2026 clash on Sunday was largely due to CSK's inability to adapt to difficult and unpredictable pitch conditions at Chepauk, where the ball showed inconsistent pace and bounce.

He said the team initially aimed for a competitive total of around 170-180, but frequent wickets in the middle overs prevented them from building partnerships and shifting momentum. Gaikwad added that although he got a decent start, CSK struggled after losing quick wickets at crucial stages.

Reflecting on the innings, he noted that the conditions were hard to read and different from previous matches, making shot selection and strike rotation challenging.

Despite early intent to stay aggressive, he said the team eventually fell behind in the game due to poor adaptation and a lack of stability in the batting order.

"Yes, to be honest, sometimes I hate to assess in that way, but I felt it was challenging. I was holding a bit for the pacers; the pace was inconsistent, and the bounce was up and down. But if we hadn't lost too many wickets, we could've reached 170-180. Not expected to be honest, it's tough to assess the conditions here. In the last three matches, we learned how the game would play out. We had a 60-70% chance in the last two or three games, but we didn't expect it to play like this today. We just couldn't adapt to the conditions. In the first timeout, I told Flem that I was trying to be positive and aggressive. But at times, the ball popped out with inconsistent bounce," Gaikwad said after the match.

With ANI inputs

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