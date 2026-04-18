Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer's stunning catch to dismiss Hardik Pandya during the IPL 2026 clash against Mumbai Indians not only played a key role in PBKS' comfortable victory but also earned rich praise from South Africa great Jonty Rhodes. Widely regarded as one of the finest fielders in cricket history, Rhodes was left thoroughly impressed by Iyer's exceptional awareness and athleticism, which provided Punjab with a crucial breakthrough. As a result of Iyer's brilliance in the field, Mumbai Indians were restricted to 195/6 in their 20 overs. Punjab Kings then chased down the target in emphatic fashion, reaching it in just 16.3 overs with seven wickets in hand.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Rhodes shared a heartfelt reflection on how fielding standards have evolved since his playing days. Often referred to as the "father of fielding," the former South Africa star humorously admitted that watching modern-day athletes like Iyer made him feel more like the "grandfather of fielding."

"Watching @ShreyasIyer15 perform that acrobatic fielding to assist in taking the 'team catch' made me appreciate how fielding has evolved since my retirement. For a long time, I felt like the 'father of fielding,' but watching these modern athletes with their timing and awareness on the boundary line makes me feel like the 'grandfather of fielding'!" Rhodes wrote.

Watching @ShreyasIyer15 perform that acrobatic fielding to assist in taking the “team catch “ made me appreciate how fielding has evolved since my retirement. For a long time, I felt like the “father of fielding”, but watching these modern athletes with their timing and… — Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) April 18, 2026

Rhodes also recalled how the emphasis on boundary riding and "airborne saves" gained prominence during his time working with Mumbai Indians, where players like Kieron Pollard and Glenn Maxwell redefined fielding near the ropes.

"I spent 99% of my career fielding in the inner circle, and when I started working as a fielding coach, there was no focus on the modern-day 'hotspots' on the boundaries," he wrote.

"It was only when I started working with @mipaltan and saw Kieron Pollard, and then Glenn Maxwell, performing these incredible 'airborne saves' on the boundaries that we started focusing not only on taking catches off balls that were already beyond the rope, but also on saving the ball from going for a six and forcing the batters to run just one or two," he added.

The win helped PBKS maintain their unbeaten run after five matches in IPL 2026 and lifted them to the top of the points table, while Hardik Pandya and Co. slumped to their fourth straight defeat.

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