Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer continues to impress with his captaincy in the Indian Premier League. He led Kolkata Knight Riders to the title in 2024 before being released by the side. Iyer then took over as the captain of PBKS and led the team to the final of IPL 2025. In the ongoing edition, Iyer is once again on the money while leading Punjab. His team sits at the top of the table with nine points from five matches. It is worth noting that PBKS are the only unbeaten side in the ongoing IPL edition.

When Iyer was asked in an interview on Star Sports about the captain he would love to pick the brain of, his response was quite surprising. He named Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar, ignoring the likes of MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma.

On Thursday, April 16, Prabhsimran Singh and Shreyas Iyer struck fluent fifties as Punjab Kings' winning run continued with a seven-wicket hammering of Mumbai Indians, who suffered a fourth consecutive defeat in IPL 2026.

Even as Quinton de Kock, with a brilliant 112 not out, and Naman Dhir (50) bailed Mumbai Indians out in the first half with a robust 132-run third-wicket stand, the hosts' 195/6 was never challenging enough on a docile track against the rampant Punjab batters.

Prabhsimran made a wicketless Jasprit Bumrah (0/41) and MI pay for a regulation drop early, smashing a strokeful 80 not out off 31 balls (11x4s, 2x6s), while skipper Iyer was in his elements, notching up his third fifty in as many outings with a 66 off 35 balls (5x4s, 4x6s), as the duo stitched a sturdy 139-run stand for the third wicket.

Chasing 196, PBKS went over the line with 21 balls to spare, scoring 198/3 as MI bowlers continued to disappoint collectively, with Allah Ghazanfar's 2/31 being the only performance of note.

(With PTI inputs)

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 News | Shami's Sensation Leads Lucknow to First Win of Season