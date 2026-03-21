Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings captaincy stint in IPL 2025 was almost near-perfect as he guided the team to the title clash after a long gap. The loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru will hurt for a long time, but Iyer and his men have a shot at redemption in IPL 2026. The last one year has not been smooth for Iyer on the personal front, as he was down with a spleen injury for a long period. He sustained the injury during an ODI against Australia. "It is always challenging to come back after an injury. I had lost around 7 kg due to the injury, which was a severe one. Thankfully, I was back in good shape after two months," Iyer said while speaking to the media.

"But gaining those 7 kg back took a lot of effort. I enjoy challenges, and that was one I had to overcome. I am glad I came through that phase and am back representing my team and also having represented India in the previous series," Iyer added.

After a runners-up finish, Iyer knows that fans are expecting the side to do even better this year.

"Expectations are high, which is fun. I love the challenge. But the important thing is that whenever we step in, we have to win. My eye is on the trophy," Iyer said.

"This is the period where we live as a family for two months," he added.

Captain Shreyas Iyer explained that the time spent together in the team hotel is just as important as the practice sessions.

"This is the period where we live as a family for two months," Shreyas said. "The more time we spend together, the more we get to know each other. Now is the time when we build that camaraderie. We spend most of our time in the game room, playing FIFA and other games. The planning and plotting for matches usually happens a day or two before the game, but building this bond off the field helps us get better results eventually," he added.