Punjab Kings star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal generated a social media buzz recently after he was allegedly caught on camera vaping in-flight while travelling with his IPL team. While the authenticity of the claim could not be independently verified, Chahal has maintained silence on the issue despite a huge social media uproar. The issue got highlighted even more after Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag was fined by the BCCI after he was videographed vaping in the dressing room.

Former India player Laxman Sivaramakrishnan pointed out that Chahal's matter should be dealt with very strictly.

"Vape is banned in India. Should be behind bars. What is the point in having laws and not implementing them? 25% of match fees is peanuts. What if a regular person had done this? What would the action be?" Laxman Sivaramakrishnan wrote on X.

Vape is banned in India. Should be behind bars. What is the point in having Laws and not implementing them. 25% of match fees is peanuts. What if a regular person had done this, What would the action be? — Laxman Sivaramakrishnan (@LaxmanSivarama1) May 8, 2026

Earlier, commenting on Parag's vaping incident, the BCCI said: "Riyan Parag, Captain, Rajasthan Royals, has been fined 25% of his match fee and has also accumulated one Demerit Point for breaching Level 1 of the IPL's Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials during Match No. 40 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Punjab Kings.

"Riyan was found to have breached Article 2.21 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which relates to 'conduct that brings the game into disrepute.'

The incident occurred during the second innings of the Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match in Mullanpur when Riyan was seen using a vape inside the dressing room.

"Riyan admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction imposed by the Match Referee, Amit Sharma. The BCCI is also exploring other options to initiate proceedings for stringent action against the erring team, its officials and player/s to ensure that the reputation of the IPL remains intact. Level 1 offences carry 25 per cent deduction from match fees and one demerit point," the BCCI added.

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