India's T20 World Cup-winning hero Sanju Samson said on Monday that he is keen to pick up a few lessons from the legendary "Captain Cool" MS Dhoni when he links up with the former India skipper at Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. Having spent a majority of his IPL career at Rajasthan Royals, the India wicketkeeper-batter will turn out in CSK colours when the two teams face off in their tournament opener in Guwahati on March 30. "I have spoken to Mahi bhai (Dhoni) over the phone and interacted with him, but playing with him as part of a team will be great. I see it as an opportunity to learn from him," Samson told reporters.

While it would technically be a home game for Rajasthan Royals, the IPL champions in 2008, Samson said that being in the opposition camp would bring a different set of emotions, though the 31-year-old insisted he would not allow sentiment to dictate his approach on the field.

"(I am) looking forward to playing for CSK, I feel grateful for the love and attention I have been getting from fans," he said.

"This is the first time I will play against Rajasthan Royals, but I don't let emotions rule me on the field. I left Rajasthan Royals because I felt my time in the team was over. Even if we come up against them now, I will play my best cricket," Samson added.

Samson said he spent time introspecting after an ordinary run before the T20 World Cup but termed the experience of winning the trophy as a "spiritual moment".

"I wasn't very confident when I left home to play in the World Cup, but the universe had other plans; I played well and the reception has been great," said Samson, who was adjudged the Player of the Tournament in World Cup.

"It was a private, spiritual moment." "When I go out on the field, I carry the dreams of thousands with me; they want to see me perform well to know that a small-town boy can play on the biggest stage in cricket," said Samson.

Samson struck scores of 89, 97 not out and 89 in the last three matches to power India to their third T20 World Cup title. Among those three knocks, he termed the unbeaten 97 against the West Indies in the virtual knockout game in the Super Eights as the "most important".

"After the New Zealand series, I did a lot of introspection and rebuilt my mindset; I realised that I had the talent. (The knock of) 97 against West Indies was the most important knock in my opinion as I had to keep my cool even as wickets fell on the other end," Samson said.

While receiving a message from the legendary Sachin Tendulkar was "one of the greatest moments" for Samson during the tournament, the keeper-batter said a congratulatory hug from India head coach Gautam Gambhir after the title triumph was equally special.

"Gauti bhai and I share a very close relationship that goes long back; he didn't say much, he just hugged me for a long 30 seconds, that's how we communicated," said Samson, adding that he takes the responsibility of representing all Malayalis seriously.