Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson finally rediscovered his rhythm and guided Chennai Super Kings to their first win of IPL 2026 with a dominant performance against Delhi Capitals on Saturday. Playing at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, CSK posted a massive total of 212/2 in 20 overs, with Samson leading the charge with a blistering 115 off just 56 balls. In response, DC fought hard to stay in the contest but were eventually bowled out for 189, as CSK sealed a convincing 23-run victory. It was a memorable night for Samson, who brought up his long-awaited century after enduring three consecutive single-digit scores earlier in the season.

Apart from his century, Samson's celebration also grabbed attention. After reaching three figures, the Kerala-born cricketer was seen doffing his hat and gesturing towards the CSK camp.

During the post-match presentation, Samson revealed that the celebration was a tribute to CSK head coach Stephen Fleming.

"Yeah, that was I think for Fleming. I think I know that how hard it can get. I think leading a franchise from last five years, I know that how mentally challenging it can be. So I think I just wanted to dedicate this to our coach Fleming," said Samson.

Samson created history by becoming the first player to score centuries for three different IPL franchises, securing his first century for CSK after two tons for Rajasthan Royals and a century for Delhi Capitals (DC).

"It really means a lot, I think. To be very honest. I think the trust they showed in me, I think having that trade, I think it was a very responsible kind of a feeling that I need to put on a show. I need to stand up and say, "Okay, we are still in the tournament. And luckily, everything came off very nicely, I think. As you rightly said, it is not easy to start off the tournament like this in a different franchise, but it never felt like it is a different franchise," he said.

"I think it is like coming to another home. I think people are so sweet, so nice. And everyone is so calm and relaxed. Even losing three games in a row, we just had a meeting of 50 seconds today. I think that shows how much the franchise is like and that really connects with the person I am," he added.

(With ANI Inputs)

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