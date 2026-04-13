Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka won hearts across the internet for a heartwarming gesture toward pacer Prince Yadav following Sunday's match against Gujarat Titans (GT). In a viral video, Goenka was spotted checking on Prince's hand after the pacer suffered an injury scare during the game. The LSG speedster was struck on the hand in his follow-through after a powerful shot from Shubman Gill and required immediate attention from the physio. Despite the blow, Prince showed immense grit to complete his four-over quota. Goenka's concern for the youngster's well-being after the match has since earned widespread praise from fans.

After the match, Goenka approached Prince while the youngster was chatting with veteran Ishant Sharma to inquire about the pacer's injured hand. The LSG owner also took a moment to greet Ishant during the brief interaction.

Sanjiv Goenka meets LSG players post-match.



- Checks on Prince's hand after injury concern. pic.twitter.com/bPUW6fwbtd — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 12, 2026

Meanwhile, LSG suffered their second defeat of the season on Sunday, going down against GT by seven wickets.

Jos Buttler hit 60 off 37 balls and put on 84 runs for the second wicket with skipper Shubman Gill (56) as Gujarat chased down 165 with eight balls to spare at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium.

Gill also registered his second straight half-century but his and Buttler's wickets in the space of six deliveries raised Lucknow's hopes.

Washington Sundar, who made an unbeaten 21, and Rahul Tewatia (10) kept calm and steered the team home in 18.4 overs.

Pace bowler Prasidh Krishna set up Gujarat's second successive win with his T20 best of 4-28 to keep Lucknow down to 164-8 after being invited to bat first.

Lucknow batters got starts but failed to convert them into bigger scores with South Africa's Aiden Markram top-scoring with 30.

(With AFP Inputs)

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 News | RCB Outplay CSK For 2nd Win On Trot, Ruturaj Gaikwad & Co Suffer 3rd Loss