Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka won hearts with his humble gesture while meeting Virat Kohli with his grandson after the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday. In a video going viral on social media, Goenka was seen approaching the star batter with his grandson following LSG's win over RCB. However, Kohli was busy in a chat with Kane Williamson, and although Goenka wanted to speak with the RCB star, he waited patiently for both of them to finish their conversation. He waited patiently along with his grandson and did not even allow an LSG staff member to disturb the chat. They later had a chat with Kohli, and the star cricketer even gave an autograph to Sanjiv Goenka's grandson.

Sanjiv Goenka wanted an autograph from Kohli for his son, but waited patiently while Kohli was busy with Williamson. Even when his bodyguard offered to call Kohli, he said no

If it were the Ambanis, their bodyguards would've probably stepped in to get the photo instantly pic.twitter.com/nM2bBBHH40 — AurelionCricket (@CricketAurelion) May 8, 2026

Captain Rishabh Pant said Lucknow Super Giants' win over defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru meant a lot to the struggling side as they finally snapped a six-match losing streak.

Virat Kohli give autograph to Sanjiv Goenka Grandsonpic.twitter.com/A4NP6TnZo8 — Sam (@Cricsam01) May 8, 2026

LSG ended their barren run with a nine-run DLS victory in a rain-interrupted 19-overs-a-side contest, which also marked their first home win in five matches this season.

"It was a good game for us for sure. For the whole team it means a lot. We have been trying lot of things. Coming to the same page means a lot for us. It's been a tough season but some times you have to go through the grind.

"Definitely we were trying to put together a perfect game where batting and bowling comes together," Pant said.

Talking about picking Digvesh Rathi for the final over while defending 20 runs, Pant said: "It was a tough call. We were under pressure. Rathi was the right matchup for (Romario) Shepherd." He also had words of appreciation for centurion Mitchell Marsh.

"Unbelievable (Marsh innings). We know that as a team we've been grinding hard. Our strength this season has been bowling, the way all the bowlers have put their heart out. There has been some good things as a bowling unit, and looking forward to that."

(With PTI inputs)

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