Royal Challengers Bengaluru ended their Indian Premier League trophy drought last year with a thrilling win over Punjab Kings in the final. The Rajat Patidar-led side will now aim to defend its title, something only Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians have been able to do in the tournament's history. RCB will begin their campaign with a match against SunRisers Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in the opening game of the season. RCB will play their five home games in Bengaluru and two at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur.

A lot of focus will be on RCB's star batter Virat Kohli, who will be playing the IPL while being active in only one format in international cricket. After IPL 2025, Kohli drew the curtains on his Test career, having done so in T20Is back in 2024. While many feel that it will be a new challenge for Kohli, the veteran will be equally eager to test himself.

RCB IPL 2026 Schedule

March 28 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Bengaluru - 7:30 PM IST

April 5 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings - Bengaluru - 7:30 PM IST

April 10 - Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Guwahati - 7:30 PM IST

April 12 - Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Mumbai - 7:30 PM IST

April 15 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants - Bengaluru - 7:30 PM IST

April 18 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals - Bengaluru - 3:30 PM IST

April 24 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans - Bengaluru - 7:30 PM IST

April 27 - Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Delhi - 7:30 PM IST

April 30 - Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Ahmedabad - 7:30 PM IST

May 7 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Lucknow - 7:30 PM IST

May 10 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians - Raipur - 7:30 PM IST

May 13 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Raipur - 7:30 PM IST

May 17 - Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Dharamshala - 3:30 PM IST

May 22 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Hyderabad - 7:30 PM IST