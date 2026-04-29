Rohit Sharma was not part of the Mumbai Indians' playing XI during their IPL 2026 encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai on Wednesday. Rohit, who missed the last three matches for MI due to a hamstring injury, was not fully cleared to play against SRH. Rohit picked up the injury during the game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 12, where he showed signs of hamstring discomfort and had to receive treatment on the field. At the toss on Wednesday, MI captain Hardik Pandya said that Rohit will need a couple more games to come back, adding that he has been trying to get match-fit.

"Ro is going to take a couple more games. He has been trying, but he is not exactly where he would want to be. So, he is not available for this game. I just want to come out and play my best cricket. That will definitely help the group and the team."

Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Mumbai Indians made multiple changes to their lineup, bringing in Ryan Rickelton, Will Jacks, Robin Minz, and Trent Boult, while Quinton de Kock, Sherfane Rutherford, Shardul Thakur, and Krish Bhagat missed out.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad drafted in Travis Head and Harsh Dubey in place of Aniket Verma and Shivang Kumar as they tweaked their combination for the clash.

Playing XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (c), Harsh Dubey, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga.

Impact substitutes: Smaran Ravichandran, Aniket Verma, Harshal Patel, Shivang Kumar, Liam Livingstone.

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Robin Minz, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar.

Impact substitutes: Raj Angad Bawa, Shardul Thakur, Raghu Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Krish Bhagat.

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