Rohit Sharma made a costly mistake during Mumbai Indians' (MI) first Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday. Fielding at wide long-on, Rohit dropped the catch of KKR batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi in the 15th over. It appeared to be a regulation chance, but Rohit ended up letting the ball slip from between his fingers, and also conceded the boundary. Raghuvanshi then rubbed salt into the wound by smashing a six on the next ball and completing a half-century.

The incident happened on the penultimate ball of the 15th over, which was bowled by mystery spinner Allah Ghazanfar. Looking to go big, Raghuvanshi failed to time it perfectly, and it seemed he would get caught in the deep. However, Rohit's error allowed him a let-off.

Raghuvanshi went on to make 51 off 29 balls as KKR posted 220/4 in 20 overs, having been put into bat by MI skipper Hardik Pandya.

WATCH: Rohit Sharma's costly dropped catch

Rohit Sharma dropped an easy catchpic.twitter.com/BkYItWhmMw — Kohlified (@Kohlifi18) March 29, 2026

Interestingly, Rohit stayed on the field even during MI's bowling innings, in stark contrast to IPL 2025, when he would often only come out to bat as the 'Impact Player'. Instead, it was India's T20 World Cup 2026 captain Suryakumar Yadav who sat on the bench.

Rohit Sharma has dropped an important catch of Angkrish Raghuvanshi, that catch should have been taken as he had enough space behind him. Misjudged it, dropped it & let it go for a four. Next ball went over into the crowd & now Angkrish can further hurt us in remaining 5 overs. — Vipul (@Vipul_Espeaks) March 29, 2026

The three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) delivered a commanding batting performance against Mumbai Indians (MI), posting a formidable total of 220/4 after being put in to bat first in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Led by a scintillating half-century from captain Ajinkya Rahane and crucial contributions from Finn Allen and Rinku Singh, KKR dominated proceedings with an aggressive approach, setting up a challenging target despite a three-wicket haul by Shardul Thakur.