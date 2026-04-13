Rohit Sharma had to leave the field early during Mumbai Indians' chase of 241 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a high-voltage IPL 2026 match. With the scoreboard reading 57/0 in 5.2 overs, Rohit indicated that he was feeling discomfort in his hamstring. He immediately left the field, retired hurt, and did not come back to bat. Mumbai Indians managed 222/5 in 20 overs. Rohit's early injury hampered MI's chase, and they could never recover from it, though Sherfane Rutherford mounted a late charge with 71 off 31 balls.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, "Rohit Sharma will undergo scans to understand the severity of his hamstring injury." Whether or not Rohit will play Mumbai Indians' next match against Punjab Kings on Thursday (April 16) will depend on the scan results.

Officially, MI have not released any statement. "I'm not entirely sure yet-perhaps it's a bit of a hamstring issue-but I can't say for certain. I was in the dugout, so I don't have much information on it," teammate Sherfane Rutherford said after the MI vs RCB match.

Mumbai Indians (MI) batting icon Rohit Sharma etched his name in the record books as he completed 6,000 Indian Premier League (IPL) runs for the five-time champions. The Hitman achieved this feat during his side's clash against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the ongoing IPL on Sunday in Mumbai.

Rohit now has 6,013 runs under his belt in 231 matches at an average of 29.76 and a strike rate of 132.82, including 40 half-centuries and two hundreds for the Mumbai-based franchise. After Rohit, Suryakumar Yadav has the highest number of runs (3,809) for MI.

The Hitman is also the second-highest run-scorer in the history of the IPL, with 7,183 runs to his name in 276 matches, while RCB's batting heavyweight Virat Kohli leads the chart with 8,840 runs in 271 fixtures.

Rohit made 19 off 13 balls against RCB on Sunday while chasing a massive target of 241 before getting retired hurt.

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