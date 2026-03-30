Mumbai Indians (MI) stalwart Rohit Sharma rolled back the years with a vintage half-century in the IPL 2026 clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday. Playing his first T20 game since the last IPL, the 38-year-old smacked a 38-ball 78, including six sixes and as many fours, to set a strong foundation for MI's 221-run chase. Rohit added 148 runs for the opening stand with Ryan Rickelton, who top-scored with 81 off 43 balls, as MI overhauled KKR's 220/4 with five balls to spare.

During his knock, Rohit broke fellow veteran Virat Kohli's long-standing IPL record. He now has the most runs against one team in IPL history. Rohit, who also represented the now-defunct Deccan Chargers in the IPL, has scored 1161 runs in 36 IPL matches against KKR while playing for two teams. He surpassed Kohli's tally of 1,159 against Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Players With Most Runs Against a Single Team in IPL

1,161 - Rohit Sharma vs KKR

1,159 - Virat Kohli vs PBKS

1,146 - Virat Kohli vs CSK

1,134 - David Warner vs PBKS

1,130 - Virat Kohli vs DC

1,093 - David Warner vs KKR

Rohit became only the fourth player in IPL history to hit 50 or more fifty-plus scores, behind Kohli (72), David Warner (66), and Shikhar Dhawan (53).

Rohit has won six IPL titles, including one with Deccan Chargers and five as captain of the Mumbai-based franchise, making him the joint most successful captain in the tournament's history.

The veteran opener joined Mumbai in 2011 and became captain in 2013. Sharma then took MI to their maiden IPL title in his first season as captain and went on to lead MI for 11 years before he was replaced by star all-rounder Hardik Pandya for the 2024 season.

Rohit is also MI's top scorer and one of only four batters with more than 6000 runs in the IPL.

Rohit's best IPL season with the bat was in 2013, when he scored 538 runs in MI's title-winning campaign.

(With ANI Inputs)