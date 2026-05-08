Indian batting superstar and former T20 World Cup-winning skipper Rohit Sharma is set for his television debut. A high-impact teaser was unveiled on Friday featuring the 'Hitman' as he gears up for his television debut. Further details about the show, including the title, will be announced soon on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV. Currently, Rohit is playing for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has so far scored 221 runs in five matches at an average of 55.25 and a strike rate of 174.01, with two fifties and a best score of 84.

Since his debut in 2007, Rohit has made a name for himself as one of India's biggest all-format stars, with 20,109 runs in 508 matches at an average of 42.33, including 50 centuries and 111 fifties. He has won two ICC Champions Trophy and two T20 World Cup titles, including one each as a captain.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45)



Rohit is India's top T20I run-getter, with 4,231 runs in 159 matches at an average of 32.89, a strike rate of almost 141, including five centuries and 32 fifties. He retired from the format after the T20WC title win in 2024.

India's six-hitting machine also played 67 Tests, scoring 4,301 runs at an average of 40.57, including 12 centuries and 18 fifties, with a best score of 212.

As an ODI exclusive player, with an eye on the 2027 World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, he has been going strong in terms of performance and a commendable fitness transformation. In 282 ODIs, he has made 11,577 runs at an average of 48.84 and a strike rate of 92.74, including 33 centuries and 61 fifties. He has three double tons in ODIs, the most by a batter, and his score of 264 is the highest individual score in the IPL.

Rohit is the second-highest IPL run-getter of all time, with 7,267 runs in 277 matches at an average of 30.15 and a strike rate of over 133, including two centuries and 49 fifties. He has also won five IPL titles as a captain with the Mumbai Indians (MI).

Besides his playing exploits, Rohit is also known for his on-the-field banter and overall, a very fun-loving nature. His words have often been captured on the stump mic, making him just as viral as a meme material as for his incredible batting.

Featured Video Of The Day

Delhi vs Mumbai IPL 2026: Fans Flood Arun Jaitley Stadium for High-Voltage Clash