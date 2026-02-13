Rajasthan Royals are set to name a new captain, with all-rounder Riyan Parag reportedly impressing head coach Kumar Sangakkara the most in the interviews he did with potential candidates. While an official announcement on the matter hasn't been made yet, the Assam cricketer's name has reportedly been sealed by the management as the replacement for Sanju Samson, who was traded to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction. Though the names of the other candidates haven't been revealed, Parag is expected to have had competition from the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravindra Jadeja for the leadership role.

Jaiswal publicly expressed his desire for the leadership role a few months ago. But, for now, the franchise has gone ahead with Parag for the captain's role, a report in ESPNCricinfo confirmed.

It isn't the first time that Parag will lead the Royals. He captained the franchise in eight matches where Sanju Samson was battling fitness concerns. Parag averaged a healthy 38.57 in those matches, ending that stint with a career-best 95 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens. But the franchise only won 2 of those 8 matches with him at the helm.

At just 24 years old, Riyan Parag's appointment marks one of the most significant leadership transitions in the history of the Rajasthan Royals. While many expected the franchise to lean on the veteran experience of newly acquired Ravindra Jadeja or the explosive Jos Buttler, the management appears to have chosen continuity and long-term vision.

Samson's exit marked the end of an 11-year association with the Royals. Under his leadership, the team consistently fought for play-off spots, including a run to the final in 2022.

The blockbuster trade that saw Samson move to CSK brought Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran to Rajasthan. While Jadeja was widely discussed as a potential captain, head coach Kumar Sangakkara's decision to back Parag suggests a desire to build the team around a young, homegrown core for the next decade.