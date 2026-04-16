Former India opener Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday suggested that Rishabh Pant is throwing his wicket away instead of making the bowlers earn it, which is compounding Lucknow Super Giants' woes this IPL season. Pant's form in the current season has been largely inconsistent, marked by several low scores. He has had just one standout performance - 68 not out against SRH. LSG are currently placed seventh in the points table, thanks to their misfiring top order.

Speaking on Star Sports about Pant and LSG, Sidhu remarked, "There is a lot of soul-searching that needs to be done. Their problems have persisted, especially with the top order not firing. They have been heavily dependent on their top three, but the returns haven't come.

"When you look at players like Markram, Pooran, Marsh and Rishabh Pant, there is immense potential, but the partnerships are missing. Even a 50-run stand at the top has been rare. I don't think bowlers are getting Rishabh out; more often, he is getting himself out. He has the talent and ability, and if he gives himself time, he can turn it around. At the moment, both their batting and bowling seem to be struggling," Sidhu added.

Pant got out for 1 in a five-wicket defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Leading LSG after being retained by the franchise, Pant has struggled for consistency, scoring only 104 runs in five matches at an average of 26.00 and a strike rate of 122.35.

On the other hand, RCB's talisman Virat Kohli anchored the chase with a composed knock to continue his good run of form.

Sidhu was impressed by Kohli's appetite for runs despite playing top-flight cricket for nearly two decades.

"Virat Kohli, even at 20%, is better than most at 100%. That's the kind of impact and influence he brings. Despite not being at his best physically, he followed up his previous fifty with another commanding performance," Sidhu said.

"The way he dominated Mohammed Shami stood out - on his toes, driving over cover, playing fluent pulls and cuts. The time he has to execute those strokes, even after 18-19 years at the top level, shows why he remains indispensable to the IPL," he added.

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