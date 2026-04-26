Kolkata Knight Riders batter Rinku Singh broke MS Dhoni's 15-year-old record thanks to a brilliant knock against Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday. Rinku remained unbeaten on 83 off 51 balls, with the help of seven fours and five sixes. He stitched together a 62-run stand with Sunil Narine to take KKR's score past the 150-run mark. Rinku's 83 became the highest score by a No. 6 batter in an IPL match, as he shattered the record held by MS Dhoni. Dhoni had slammed an unbeaten 70 off 40 deliveries for Chennai Super Kings during an IPL 2011 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming on Sunday said MS Dhoni's return to the ongoing IPL will be further delayed as the talisman suffered a fresh calf injury during a warm-up game.

CSK have played eight matches this season without their former captain, and Fleming said initially Dhoni was expected to recover within a couple of weeks, but the calf injury aggravation has mandated a more cautious rehabilitation process.

“Yeah, he's pretty keen. The calf is a tough one though. If he takes off and rips the calf again, then he will be gone," said Fleming in the post-match press meet.

"So we pushed it early and then in a warm-up game he tweaked it again, it's my understanding. And since then he has been just working hard to get some movement into it. But there was a setback, so it has taken longer than we thought. But look, he's the guide on this one." Fleming said Dhoni is working closely with the team physios.

"And he's working hard with the physio and doing all the rehab. And we're just waiting for the word. But all I can keep saying, and it's not making light of it, is he is progressing and doing everything he can.” With a five-day break before their next fixture against Mumbai Indians here, CSK will continue to monitor Dhoni's recovery, though Fleming's update suggests his return seems remote.

Dhoni has been regularly attending training sessions but has limited himself largely to throwdowns. He was recently seen doing wicketkeeping drills, and it fuelled talk of a possible return.

(With PTI inputs)

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