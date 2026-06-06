India player and Delhi Capitals' captain Axar Patel spoke about a funny incident that involved Ashutosh Sharma. During a recent interview, when asked about the funniest thing that he heard during a tense moment on a cricket field, Axar revealed a remark made by Ashutosh to DC's physiotherapist, Craig Anthony de Weymarn. It happened when Ashutosh was batting and got a blow on his helmet. As per standard safety protocols, Craig went to check on the player and ask about his condition, but what he heard in reply made him unable to hold back his laughter.

"It was a tense moment for Ashutosh Sharma. I was out of the ground. He was hit on the helmet. Craig our physio went to check on him. He was just about to ask him, when Ashutosh said, 'Yes bro. I am virgin,'" said Axar on Humans of Bombay YouTube channel.

While Craig and Ashutosh couldn't stop laughing, the physiotherapist revealed the player's reply to the team captain later.

"Craig couldn't ask anything after that. Both of them just laughed and the physio returned. He is an extremely funny man, he could do anything," Axar added.

Led by Axar, Delhi Capitals failed to make the play-offs for the second time in a row. The side finished at the fifth spot in IPL 2025 and ended up at sixth position this season.

It was another season for Delhi Capitals where KL Rahul performed with the bat, scoring 500 plus runs which actually had little or no value in the final context.

The side did not have the batting firepower to push deeper into the tournament with too many one dimensional players in the line-up.

The bowling too did not have required potency, made worse by the absence of Mitchell Starc in the first half of the competition.

Their main spinner Kuldeep Yadav had a season to forget while the in-form Lungi Ngidi too could not do enough on his own. DC are among the teams expected to change their leadership going forward.

Featured Video Of The Day

Delhi vs Mumbai IPL 2026: Fans Flood Arun Jaitley Stadium for High-Voltage Clash