Monday night turned out to be yet another disappointment for Punjab Kings, who slumped to their fourth consecutive defeat in IPL 2026. After losing three matches in a row against Rajasthan Royals, Gujarat Titans, and Sunrisers Hyderabad, Shreyas Iyer's side suffered a bitter three-wicket loss to Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala. PBKS posted a strong total of 210/5 in 20 overs and looked in control after reducing DC to 33/3 in 4.3 overs. However, skipper Axar Patel and David Miller struck crucial half-centuries, while youngster Madhav Tiwari chipped in with an important 18-run cameo as DC chased down the target with an over to spare.

With the bat, PBKS got off to a tremendous start as openers Priyansh Arya (56) and Prabhsimran Singh (18) stitched together a 78-run partnership. Later, skipper Shreyas Iyer carried the innings forward with an unbeaten 59-run knock.

The biggest highlight of the night, however, was youngster Suryansh Shedge's explosive 21 off just 8 balls. Walking in at No.7, Shedge faced Mitchell Starc, who had already dismissed Marcus Stoinis (1) and Shashank Singh (0) and was on a hat-trick. Unfazed by the challenge, Shedge announced his arrival with a massive six off the hat-trick ball, drawing loud applause from the crowd. His cameo lifted PBKS from 187 to 210.

This was not the first time Shedge impressed with his batting heroics. Earlier, against Gujarat Titans, the Mumbai-based batter smashed a fiery half-century to guide PBKS to a competitive total.

Is Ponting making a blunder?

In the first half of IPL 2026, PBKS looked invincible, winning six matches and having one washed out in their first seven games. But the second half has been disastrous, with four consecutive losses putting their playoff hopes in jeopardy.

As PBKS stare at another collapse, questions arise over head coach Ricky Ponting's decision not to push Shedge up the batting order. While the openers have been promising and No.3 Cooper Connolly along with No.4 Shreyas Iyer have performed well, Marcus Stoinis and Shashank Singh have failed to deliver.

Given Shedge's attacking mindset and consistent lower-order impact, promoting him to No.5 ahead of Stoinis could prove to be a masterstroke. With three crucial matches remaining against Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Lucknow Super Giants, Shedge's batting position could be the key to turning PBKS' fortunes around.

Despite holding the edge for most of the game against DC, PBKS faltered in the final stages as the visitors held their nerves and bounced back to stay alive in the playoff race.

If PBKS want to avoid a repeat of their IPL 2018 collapse, they'll need to rethink their tactics quickly. A few adjustments could help them regain momentum and keep their playoff hopes alive

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