A kind gesture by Punjab Kings head coach Ricky Ponting is going viral on social media. In the surfaced clip, a fan was waiting for the autographs of the PBKS players as they were walking by. Ponting saw the kid and made sure he made the moment memorable for him. The head coach drew the attention of Yuzvendra Chahal and Shashank Singh towards the fan and asked them to give their autographs. Netizens praised the efforts Ponting made for the kid.

"He was ruthless in his cricketing period and now he is a humble man," said a fan. "Punter is a good hearted person," wrote another fan.

"Ricky Ponting knows that India is the place where fans are truly crazy about players. In countries like Australia, far fewer people go to that extent in following cricketers," was also among comments.

Ricky Ponting noticed a young fan for the autograph and quickly told Chahal and Shashank to give the fan autograph. pic.twitter.com/A8ByhmTWyn — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 10, 2026

PBKS, the finalists of last season, are off to a good start in IPL 2026, having collected five points from three matches. The side beat Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings before their match against Kolkata Knight Riders was washed out due to rain.

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has hailed PBKS as "one of the teams to beat" in the ongoing IPL season. While stating that the side has a strong batting unit, he also praised their captain Shreyas Iyer and head coach Ponting.

Speaking on JioHotstar, Aakash Chopra said Punjab Kings are strong contenders this season, highlighting their impressive form and the batting approach built around young Indian players, which has worked effectively despite limited international experience.

"Punjab Kings are definitely one of the teams to beat. They were outstanding last season, reached the final, and have started this season strongly as well. What makes them different is their batting. They rely heavily on young Indian players with limited international experience, supported by overseas players, and yet it all comes together really well," he said.

In IPL 2025, youngsters Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya shone for PBKS with the bat, scoring 549 and 475 runs respectively. Captain Shreyas Iyer led the batting charts with 604 runs in the season.

(With ANI inputs)

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