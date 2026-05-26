Former New Zealand fast bowler Simon Doull believes that Venkatesh Iyer should continue to open the batting for Royal Challengers Bengaluru with Virat Kohli despite the return of Phil Salt. Ahead of the Qualifier 1 clash against Gujarat Titans, Doull said that Salt has rejoined the squad after recovering from a finger injury but his lack of game time can prove to be bad news for RCB. Venkatesh opened the batting on two occasions with Virat and his performances have caught the eye of many fans as well as experts. Doull pointed out that Salt can still be a great option to have on the bench but warned against trying something new in a Playoff game considering the time missed by the England cricketer due to injury.

“I would stick with Venkatesh Iyer as the opener alongside Virat Kohli. Phil Salt has been out for three and a half weeks. Coming back from a long layoff, especially with a finger injury, is never easy."

“He is a quality player and has done well for RCB and England in T20s, but match fitness and shot timing take time to return. The playoffs are not the place to test that. Venkatesh has looked good in the last two games. He played well against SRH and was also good against Punjab. He has found a solid rhythm at the top with Kohli."

“Yes, Salt has a stronger partnership record with Virat, but in cricket, you always go with the player in form. Form matters more than reputation, especially in knockout games. The biggest risk is bringing in someone who hasn't played competitive cricket for weeks. I would continue with Venkatesh at the top. Phil Salt is too good an option to have on the bench, but right now, Venkatesh deserves to keep his place," Doull said on Star Sports.

Doull added that it will be a close contest before pointing out that the battle between Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill can end up deciding the clash.

“Whoever wins the powerplay in the first innings will go on to win the match. That is my belief. Both GT and RCB have strong batting line-ups and quality bowling attacks. This is going to be a tight contest. Both teams are in great form and carrying winning momentum into the playoffs."

“Each side has match-winners who can change the game in a matter of overs. One team has Virat Kohli, the other has Shubman Gill. Both are in red-hot form. If the openers can get through the first six overs without much damage and put up 60 or 70 runs, it puts the opposition under immediate pressure."

“In big games, early momentum is everything. The battle between Kohli and Gill could decide the outcome. Whichever batter scores more runs and stays longer at the crease will likely take his team through. In playoff cricket, it often comes down to which superstar steps up when it matters most," he said.

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