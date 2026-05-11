Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Tim David has been fined by the BCCI for “using a gesture that is obscene, offensive or insulting” during the side's IPL 2026 match against Mumbai Indians. David, who was dismissed for a golden duck, continued to cheer for his teammates from the RCB dugout. However, as the Rajat Patidar-led franchise defeated MI in a last-ball thriller, David's middle-finger gesture left fans stunned. David, who has previously represented the Mumbai Indians, was understandably thrilled to register a win against his former team, but such a gesture in the Indian Premier League (IPL) was unexpected.

"Tim David, All-rounder, Royal Challengers Bengaluru has been fined 30% of his applicable match fee and has also accumulated two demerit points for breaching Level 1 of the IPL's Code of Conduct for Players and Team officials. Tim was found to have breached article 2.6 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which relates to “using a gesture that is obscene, offensive or insulting,” the IPL said in a statement.

"Tim admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction imposed by Match Referee, Amit Sharma."

Talking about the match, Krunal Pandya's gritty 73 and Bhuvneshwar Kumar's all-round heroics (4/23, 7 not out) powered Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a nervy two-wicket victory and knocked Mumbai Indians out of the race for IPL playoffs on Sunday. The win took RCB to the top of the Indian Premier League table with 14 points from 11 matches.

In a low-scoring attritional contest, fortunes swung from one side to the other but RCB got over the line in the final ball, scoring two off it.

The defending champions made the required 15 runs off the final over bowled by Raj Bawa, including a six from Bhuvneshwar while also losing the last recognised batter in the form of Romario Shepherd (4).

RCB kept fighting from being reduced to 39 for three, and eventually finished with 167 for eight in reply to MI's 166/7.

Pandya battled cramps towards the end but produced a sensational 73 off 46 balls with five sixes and four fours, doing the bulk of scoring for his side.

A pivotal moment came in the 18th over when Naman Dhir and Tilak Varma came close from midwicket and long-on to a top edge which had carried all the way towards them. While Dhir collected the ball, he parried it to Tilak poorly and the chance was missed.

Pandya made the most of it, hammering two sixes off AM Ghazanfar to take RCB closer, but on the final ball, Tilak completed a bunny hop catch to remove the biggest threat.

Trying to impose himself on the game early on, Virat Kohli (0) smacked one straight to mid-off where Bawa took a fine low catch off Deepak Chahar (2/33).

Chahar struck again in the third over when he found an outside edge off Devdutt Padikkal's (12) bat, who had struck a four and a six to make a confident start.

Jolted twice early on, RCB stuck with their aggressive approach which led to the dismissal of Rajat Patidar in the sixth. Corbin Bosch (4/24) found extra bounce off the surface and cramped the RCB skipper for room, and Patidar (8) could not prevent a leading edge flying high to wicketkeeper Ryan Rickelton.

Reduced to 39 for three inside the powerplay, RCB, like MI, too decided to drop the anchor while their opponents looked to squeeze the scoring rate further with some disciplined bowling.

Jacob Bethell (26) hit a couple of spectacular fours to begin with, and held one end strongly while adding 55 runs for the fourth wicket with Pandya. But in the 13th over, he flicked one off the pads straight to Tilak at deep square leg.

An out-of-sorts Jitesh Sharma (18) hit a six and a four to signal his return to form but he too perished trying to be aggressive, caught by Dhir off Bosch in the 16th over's penultimate ball.

Bosch then had MI firmly in the game when he had the dangerous Tim David (0) caught behind.

With PTI inputs

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