The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season begins with the Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru - the first and most recent winners of the T20 league - now under new ownership. The Rajasthan franchise has been acquired by a consortium led by US-based entrepreneur Kal Somani, while the Bengaluru side has been sold to the Aditya Birla Group, US sports investor David Blitzer, and private equity firm Blackstone. Together, the two franchises fetched a combined sum of about Rs 31,000 crore. While RR was bought for USD 1.63 billion, RCB fetched USD 1.78 billion from the sale. But does the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also get a share?

The BCCI, which governs the IPL, is set to benefit from the record-breaking sales of the two franchises. According to reports, the Indian board will earn around Rs 1,550 crore from the sale of RR and RCB.

This payout comes from the mandatory 5 per cent transfer fee applied to both transactions. The clause, embedded in all ten franchise agreements, ensures that the governing body profits whenever ownership changes hands. Alongside the requirement for BCCI and IPL Governing Council approval, this mechanism guarantees that the Indian cricket board secures a substantial financial benefit from every franchise sale.

The exact figure of BCCI's earnings is not yet known, as the likes of Paarl Royals of SA20 and Barbados Royals in the CPL are also part of the deal.

Under the new ownership structure at RCB, Aryaman Vikram Birla, Director at the Aditya Birla Group, will serve as Chairman, while Satyan Gajwani of Times Internet Limited will take on the role of Vice Chairman. The consortium also includes David Blitzer, founder of Bolt Ventures, and Viral Patel, CEO of BXPE.

Since the takeover, speculation has emerged about RCB undergoing a name change, though no official step has yet been taken.

It is also worth noting that RCB are the current title holders in the Indian Premier League. The franchise will be keen to retain the crown, especially after its women's team won the Women's Premier League 2026 trophy.