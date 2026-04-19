Royal Challengers Bengaluru's director of cricket Mo Bobat on Saturday said the team will make an "honest review" of the close six-wicket defeat against Delhi Capitals, but will not "over-analyse" the result. The Royal Challengers crashed to their second defeat of the IPL 2026 after their batters produced a rather insipid effort in a total of 175 for six. "Yeah, we probably weren't as fluent as we normally are. Obviously, we've been a pretty strong batting unit so far in the games gone. I wouldn't over-analyse that too much. We'll review honestly like we always do," said Bobat in the post-match press conference.

"We'll always consider things that we did well and things that we could improve. Ultimately, we've been batting very well through this competition. So, we'll take some learning from this game and then we'll try and get back into our normal groove in the next one," he added.

Bobat candidly admitted that RCB batters were not able to negate a tacky Chinnaswamy pitch on this day.

"A couple of games on the pitch have been quite low and slow. So, we certainly found in the first innings today, it was a very slow surface, it wasn't coming on to the bat at all.

"So, look, it has been a little bit varied. But at the end of the day, our boys have got to figure things out there. They have to assess conditions and they have to put on a score. And we weren't quite able to do that today," he said.

Bobat said RCB took a calculated risk in bowling out frontline bowlers like Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood, leaving a part-timer like Romario Shepherd to defend 15 runs off the last over against two accomplished finishers in David Miller and Tristan Stubbs.

"Yeah, so there comes a point in the game where you feel like you're behind in the game. So, to get yourself back in that game or maybe even get ahead of the game, you have to use your champion bowlers. So we felt that we had to bowl both Hazlewood and Bhuvi when we did to make it as difficult as possible later in the game.

"Obviously, that involves a bit of a risk. It's a tough ask for Romario bowling that last over to two international batters and two international finishers. So it was always going to be a tough ask. But we had to take the game as deep as possible," he detailed. PTI UNG UNG AH AH

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