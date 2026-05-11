Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) head coach Andy Flower has been fined by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) following a disciplinary issue during Sunday's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match against the Mumbai Indians (MI). Flower was found guilty of breaching Article 2.3 of the IPL Code of Conduct after aggressively challenging an on-field decision and confronting the fourth official. The IPL Governing Council subsequently handed the coach a 15% fine of his match fee for the offence.

The tension escalated in the 18th over after a controversial decision by the third umpire denied RCB a boundary. Flower, accompanied by Dinesh Karthik, approached the fourth official to argue that the ruling was incorrect. While Karthik was not sanctioned, the league determined that Flower crossed the line during the exchange.

In an official release, the IPL stated: "Andy Flower, Head Coach, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, has been fined 15% of his applicable match fee for breaching Level 1 of the IPL's Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials. Andy was found to have breached Article 2.3... which relates to the 'use of an audible obscenity during a match.' The incident occurred in the 17.2 over when Andy spoke aggressively with the fourth umpire."

"Flower admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction imposed by Match Referee Amit Sharma."

Bhuvi's Late Heroics Seal Victory

Despite the dugout drama, the debatable decision did not cost RCB the game. The franchise secured a thrilling two-wicket victory on the final ball of the match to move to the top of the points table with their seventh win of the season.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was named 'Player of the Match' for a stellar all-round performance. After taking four wickets earlier in the evening, the veteran seamer became the hero with the bat. With nine runs required off the final three balls, Bhuvi struck a crucial six over the point region off Raj Angad Bawa to tilt the game in RCB's favour.

"That six for sure [is what I'll remember]," Kumar said after the match. "I've bowled many times and taken wickets before, but that six is the thing I enjoyed the most."

The 36-year-old currently holds the Purple Cap with 21 wickets, marking the fourth time in his career he has surpassed the 20-wicket milestone in a single IPL season.

WIth ANI Inputs

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