Royal Challengers Bengaluru pulled off a stunning last-ball victory over Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2026 encounter in Raipur on Sunday. Needing 2 runs off 1 ball, Rasikh Salam Dar played the ball towards the bowler Raj Angad Bawa, who accidentally deflected it towards long-on, and the batters were able to complete the all-important runs. Chasing a target of 167, Krunal Pandya was the top performer as he slammed 73 off 46 deliveries. Corbin Bosch took 4 wickets, but it was not enough for MI. Earlier, Bhuvneshwar Kumar also took 4 wickets to restrict MI to 166/7.

The importance of the victory was clear as Virat Kohli celebrated wildly after the end of the match, and his passionate display has already gone viral on social media.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Mumbai Indians by two wickets in a last-ball IPL thriller.

MI were thus knocked out of playoffs.

Sent in to bat, MI were 28/3 in three overs. Naman Dhir (47) and Tilak Varma (57) added 82 off 57 balls to steady the innings but Bhuvneshwar Kumar snapped four wickets as RCB bowlers limited them to 166 for seven.

In reply, Krunal Pandya made a fighting 46-ball 73 but RCB needed 15 from last the six balls. Bhuvneshwar Kumar then blasted a six before Rasikh Salam Dar knocked off the winning runs.

For MI, Corbin Bosch (4/26) and Deepak Chahar (2/33) shared six wickets between them.

Earlier, besides Bhuvneshwar's four for 23, Josh Hazlewood (1/33), Rasikh Salam Dar (1/42) and Romario Shepherd (1/18) took one wicket apiece.

(With PTI inputs)

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 | Delhi Capitals Wins By 6 Wickets Against Mumbai Indians: Redemption For Sameer Rizvi