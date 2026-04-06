Royal Challengers Bengaluru truly lived up to their tag as defending champions as they registered their second consecutive win of IPL 2026. After opening their campaign with a dominant six-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad, RCB went on to defeat Chennai Super Kings by 43 runs on Sunday to climb to the top of the points table. Batting first, Rajat Patidar and his side posted a mammoth total of 250/3 in 20 overs, powered by an unbeaten 70 off just 25 balls from Tim David. In response, CSK attempted to put up a fight but were eventually bowled out for 207, suffering their third successive defeat of the season.

Amid the high-scoring encounter, a hilarious moment from RCB's innings went viral on social media, leaving fans in splits. The incident occurred during a drinks break when Rajat Patidar and Devdutt Padikkal were at the crease.

Head coach Andy Flower and batting coach Dinesh Karthik walked out to the middle with drinks for the two batters. Much to everyone's surprise, one of the umpires picked up Patidar's bottle and even took a sip from it.

Dinesh Karthik brought drinks for Rajat Patidar & Devdutt Padikkal… umpire grabbed one



Patidar angrily: “Return it!”



Umpire Saw them coming back and quickly returned it



Karthik, Andy Flower & Patidar's reactions was hilarious



pic.twitter.com/okFmeJO5gS — CricketElysium (@ElysiumCricket) April 6, 2026

Seeing this, a visibly annoyed Patidar rushed towards the umpire and asked him to return his bottle. Adding to the humour was Dinesh Karthik's reaction, as he was seen exchanging a few words with the umpire over the incident, while Andy Flower stood nearby and witnessed the entire exchange.

Following his side's thumping win over CSK, RCB skipper Patidar hailed big-hitting Tim David for his finishing abilities, terming him as "one of the best finishers he has ever seen".

"He is a specialist, and he is one of the best finishers, I would say. And I think I enjoyed it a lot. And he has done it last year also. I think he is more sense to sense, if you say, the best finisher and the most consistent throughout the game and one of the best finishers I have ever seen," said Patidar during the post-match interaction.

He also hailed Krunal Pandya's spell of 2/36 in four overs, which yielded wickets of half-century Sarfaraz Khan and Kartik Sharma, saying that whenever he felt pressure, he would go to Krunal.

"I think whenever I came under pressure, I always looked to KP. Where is KP? I have that much belief in him," he added.

(With ANI Inputs)

Featured Video Of The Day

Cooper Connolly's Fighting Fifty Steers PBKS to 3-wicket Win Over GT In Thriller