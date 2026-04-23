In a heartwarming moment, Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja dedicated his 'Man of the Match' award against Lucknow Super Giants to his wife, Rivaba. Jadeja produced a vintage all-round performance to help RR return to winning ways after back-to-back defeats. He top-scored with an unbeaten 43 to rescue the Royals after they were reeling at 77/5 at one stage. During LSG's chase, he then broke a dangerous partnership between Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran by dismissing the latter for 22.

After claiming his first IPL 'Player of the Match' award in two years, Jadeja dedicated the honour to Rivaba, recalling her wife's uncanny prediction on the eve of the game that he would be the one to turn the tide for his team.

"Feeling good, winning Man of the match. I want to dedicate the award to the education minister of Gujarat [which is his wife]. She said yesterday that I will do well and I did. Wicket was not easy to bat because the ball was seaming and swinging. I wanted to play long as much as I can. In T20 cricket, you never know last over you can cash in and we did," Jadeja said during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Jadeja's unbeaten 49-run stand with impact player Shubham Dubey, who made 19 not out off 11 balls, gave RR bowlers a fighting chance in the match, after LSG's pace trio Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, and Prince Yadav took two scalps each.

Defending 159, the lowest score defended in this season, RR's bowlers were right on the money from the word go, and backed by some superb fielding, they consigned LSG to their fourth consecutive loss of the competition.

Archer found support in Nandre Burger and Brijesh Sharma, who picked two scalps each, while Jadeja and Ravi Bishnoi had one wicket each as LSG were bowled out for just 119 in 18 overs, as RR have now moved to second place in the points table.

(With IANS Inputs)

Featured Video Of The Day

Delhi vs Mumbai IPL 2026: Fans Flood Arun Jaitley Stadium for High-Voltage Clash