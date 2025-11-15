In a sensational move that has rocked the Indian Premier League (IPL) landscape, Ravindra Jadeja was officially traded to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Saturday, ending his long and successful association with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The trade is part of a blockbuster exchange that also sees RR captain Sanju Samson moving to CSK, while Jadeja's CSK teammate Sam Curran also joined the Royals. While the trade was being discussed for a long time, what's surprising to see is that Jadeja took a pay cut to join Rajasthan, the franchise he first started his IPL career in 2008.

Jadeja earned Rs 18 crore per year at CSK, after being retained ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. However, his salary at RR would be Rs 4 crore less. The all-rounder was signed for a package of Rs 14 crore per year.

In a release, the Indian Premier League said: "Senior All-rounder and former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ravindra Jadeja will represent Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the upcoming IPL season following a successful trade. Jadeja, who played for CSK for 12 seasons, is among the most experienced players in the league, having played over 250 games. As part of the trade agreement, his league fee has been revised from INR 18 crore to INR 14 crore."

This move marks an emotional return for Jadeja, who won the inaugural IPL season under Shane Warne's captaincy. It was the late Australian spinner who famously dubbed him the nickname 'Rockstar'. Jadeja played for RR for two seasons before a one-year ban in 2010 for breach of contract rules led him to move to Kochi Tuskers Kerala and then, famously, to CSK in 2012.

After 12 seasons at the core of the CSK franchise, contributing to multiple IPL titles and delivering the iconic last-ball heroics in the 2023 final, Jadeja's departure signals a major shift in the team dynamics for the five-time champions. Reports indicate that Jadeja and former captain MS Dhoni discussed the trade, agreeing that the move was in the "best interest of everyone."

Jadeja will have the company of his CSK mate Sam Curran at RR. His new franchise has been quite busy in the trade window, also roping in the likes of Donovan Ferreira and Nitish Rana in the pre-auction deals.