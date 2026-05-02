Ravichandran Ashwin reserved blockbuster praise for Riyan Parag after the Rajasthan Royals captain played a special knock during the IPL 2026 clash against Delhi Capitals. Parag ended a nine-game half-century drought in the IPL, slamming 90 off just 50 balls, including eight fours and five sixes. The knock came as a huge relief for Parag, who copped a 25% fine handed down by the BCCI after being caught on camera vaping inside the dressing room. Taking to X, Ashwin said that while Parag might have a polarising image among fans, he admitted that the 24-year-old is a "special talent."

"Agree or not, Riyan Parag is a special player. He is letting his bat do all the talking today," said Ashwin.

Agree or not, Riyan Parag is a special player.



He is letting his bat do all the talking today. pic.twitter.com/KbcHI82pkI — Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) May 1, 2026

Parag was under serious pressure after the early departure of openers Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who was yorked by Kyle Jamieson, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who offered a return catch to Mitchell Starc (3/40), who made his maiden appearance in this IPL.

After all, 12 for two is not exactly the position an out of form batter wants to be in, and the nerves were evident in his loose wafts against Starc.

But the confidence returned to him once he took apart Jamieson in the sixth over through a sequence of 6, 4, 6 - a pull over mid-wicket and a slice over slips.

The third shot was quite remarkable, an inside out carve over covers for a six as the Royals ended the Power Play at a satisfactory 56 for two.

Once the self-belief came back, it reflected in Parag's batting too, those fast hands and audacity resurfaced.

Those elements were on ample display in a tennis-like forehand six over covers off left-arm pacer T Natarajan.

Parag brought his fifty in 32 balls and added 102 runs for the third wicket with a composed Dhruv Jurel (42).

(With PTI Inputs)

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