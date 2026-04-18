Afghanistan and Gujarat Titans star all-rounder Rashid Khan welcomed a baby boy on Saturday. He made the announcement on social media a day after GT's win over Kolkata Knight Riders in an Indian Premier League 2026 game at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Rashid took to Instagram and wrote, "Alhamdulillah. Welcome to the world, my little prince." He shared a couple of pictures in his post that revealed the name of the baby as Azlan Khan. The comment box was flooded with congratulatory messages.

Check out the post here:

Shubman Gill's elegant 86 complemented a probing new-ball spell from Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj as the Gujarat Titans registered a commanding five-wicket win over laggards Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL 2026 game on Friday.

Gill was in complete command, firing on all cylinders as he steered the Titans to their third win of the season. This came after the pace duo of Rabada (3/29) and Siraj (2/23) had ripped through the KKR top order, exploiting movement with the new ball to bowl them out for 180.

KKR's total was largely propped up by Cameron Green's fighting 79 off 55 balls, his first significant contribution with the bat this season. The former champions continue to remain winless in the ongoing edition.

The two powerplays told the tale of the match. While KKR limped to 37 for 3, Gill powered GT to a commanding 71 for 1, seizing early control of the chase.

Chasing a below-par total, Gill set the tone from the outset, striking three boundaries, including a pristine straight drive, and a six in the first three overs.

He then anchored the innings with poise, pacing his knock to perfection. His innings was peppered with eight fours and four sixes.

While KKR managed to pick up a few wickets, they were never able to stem the flow of runs or apply sustained pressure.

(With PTI inputs)

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