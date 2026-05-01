Gujarat Titans (GT) spinner Rashid Khan said picking key wickets of batters like Devdutt Padikkal at the right time helped his team restrict Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) below 160 runs but dismissal of in-form batter Devdutt Padikkal was crucial in breaking RCB's momentum. RCB were bowled out for 155 in 19.2 overs despite starts from Padikkal (40) and Virat Kohli (28). Gujarat Titans bowlers kept things tight, with Arshad Khan taking three wickets, while Rashid and Jason Holder took two each.

“I think the one I enjoyed the most was Padikkal's wicket. His wicket was very important at that time. He was set, so getting him out then was key,” Rashid said in a video released by GT on X. '

“When a batter attacks, you should know which ball is most difficult for him to hit and focus on that. When we practice, we try to land the ball where we want. If you bowl in the right areas, it becomes very hard for the batter to attack,” he explained.

Rashid also said that pressure works both ways in T20 cricket, and the bowlers should acknowledge that and focus on their plan.

“As much pressure is on the bowler, the same pressure is on the batter. The key is not to put yourself under pressure and just focus on your plan,” he added.

Chasing 156, Gujarat Titans reached 158/6 in 15.5 overs, thanks to captain Shubman Gill's quick 43, along with contributions from Jos Buttler (39) and Rahul Tewatia (27 not out).

With this victory, the Gujarat Titans strengthened their position in the standings with 10 points in five matches. They will next face the Punjab Kings on May 3.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

Tushar Deshpande's Brilliant Final Act Ensures Thrilling Win For RR Over Gujarat Titans