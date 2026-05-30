The Rajasthan Royals were eliminated from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the penultimate hurdle, following a defeat against the Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 on Friday. The result left a bitter taste in the mouths of RR fans, especially after Vaibhav Sooryavanshi slammed a valiant 96 to help his team put 214 runs on the board. After Shubman Gill inspired GT to a seven-wicket victory, Kundra shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) that left cricket fans gobsmacked.

Kundra, who became a co-owner of the franchise in 2009, had to relinquish his ownership after the IPL 2013 spot-fixing scandal. The controversy saw Kundra banned from cricket-related activities in 2015, prompting him and his wife to give up their official management roles in the franchise.

After the Royals were handed a defeat in the IPL Qualifier 2, Kundra wrote on X: "Some losses are bigger than the points table. Karma has its own playoffs."

Some losses are bigger than the points table. Karma has its own playoffs. — Raj Kundra (@onlyrajkundra) May 29, 2026

Most recently, Kundra approached the BCCI and the courts to contest a proposed $1.63 billion sale of the Rajasthan Royals, claiming his original 11.7% equity holding was never legally transferred or cleared. Kundra, the husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, had said that since the ownership structure remains under legal challenge, the transfer of the franchise's ownership should not be cleared at this stage. Yet, it was.

Though the takeover by a consortium led by US-based investor Kal Somani did not go through, the Rajasthan Royals were eventually bought by a Lakshmi Mittal-led consortium for a price of USD 1.65 billion. The Mittal family now owns 75% of the franchise following the completion of the deal, while Adar Poonawalla holds around 18%.

The Rajasthan Royals last won an IPL title in 2008, in the inaugural edition of the T20 league. They reached the final of the IPL in 2022 under Sanju Samson's captaincy but were beaten by the Gujarat Titans.

In the IPL 2026 Qualifier 2, they were once again beaten by GT as the Shubman Gill-led side booked a final date with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

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