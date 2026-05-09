Former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin recalled an instance of making his India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) teammate MS Dhoni annoyed early in his cricketing career, which happened during a domestic cricket tournament as the spinner was trying to make his way into the franchise's regular playing eleven. Ashwin was speaking on JioHotstar's 'The Ravichandran Ashwin Experience'. The spinner was picked up by CSK ahead of the inaugural 2008 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, but still did not get to play a game during that season. In the 2009 season as well, Ashwin could play just two matches. It was by the next season in 2010, which CSK won, that the spinner started to get more opportunities to play for the franchise under the captaincy of MS Dhoni.

Recalling his climb up the franchise cricket circuit, Ashwin recalled watching Sri Lankan spin wizard Muttiah Muralitharan bowl his full quota of four overs from the sidelines and waiting for his chances, before he made his debut against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 2009 season in South Africa. It was in the final of the 2009 Challenger Trophy between India Blue led by Dhoni, and India Red led by Subramaniam Badrinath that he got Dhoni's wicket. Ashwin bowled a brilliant seven-over spell of 1/11, with two maidens in a winning effort, playing his part in skittling out a star-studded India Blue line-up for just 84 runs.

Ashwin recalled that he annoyed Dhoni by celebrating his wicket so much and told him that it was his dream to get him out, hoping that it would open doors to more IPL opportunities with CSK.

"It took me a long time, six or seven years, to understand the enormity of the situation. I had no other option. Muttiah Muralitharan was in the team, a legend, bowling his full quota, so I wasn't getting chances. I didn't play in 2008, but in 2009, I got my first game in Cape Town, against the Mumbai Indians, against Sachin Tendulkar. Between 2009 and 2010, I still didn't get many opportunities. In the Challenger Trophy, I got a chance to bowl to Dhoni. Dhoni got out twice against our team. Once, he hit a shot towards deep cover, and I took a diving catch. I celebrated it so much that he actually got annoyed. He was like, 'What is there to celebrate so much?' I told him, 'Getting your wicket was my dream. Maybe this will open a door for me in CSK.' The next year, I got my chance," he said.

Ashwin began his IPL journey with the Super Kings in 2008 and quickly became an integral part of their success. He played a key role in the franchise's triumphs, winning the IPL titles in 2010 and 2011, along with the Champions League T20 trophies in 2010 and 2014.

Ashwin later returned to CSK for the 2025 season for a fee of Rs 9.75 crore, marking a homecoming to the franchise where he made his name. In the intervening years, he represented defunct Rising Pune Supergiant, Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab), Delhi Capitals, and Rajasthan Royals, gaining experience across multiple IPL setups before returning to Chennai. Ashwin ended his IPL career with 187 wickets in 221 matches at an average of 30.22, with best figures of 4/34, and is the all-time fifth-highest wicket-taker in IPL history. He also contributed 833 runs in 98 innings at an average of 13.01, with a fifty as a batter.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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