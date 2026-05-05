In the high-octane world of the IPL, the spotlight usually follows the opening batters, flamboyant finishers and the express pacers. However, following the Gujarat Titans' (GT) recent masterclass against the Punjab Kings (PBKS), former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has pointed out that the real architect of teams' success in the T20 league might be operating quietly behind the scenes. While much of the credit for Gujarat's rise is often attributed to Ashish Nehra's unique coaching style, Ashwin believes it is the "underrated" local expertise of a former India cricketer, Parthiv Patel, that has given GT a decisive edge at home.

Ashwin was quick to salute the strategic blueprint - what he calls the "GT map" - meticulously laid out by head coach Ashish Nehra and his leadership group. He noted that the team's true strength lies in its ability to maximise the potential of every single player on the roster.

"I want to salute the 'GT map' created by Nehra Ji, his support staff, and the leadership group," Ashwin noted in a chat on his YouTube channel. "The speciality of GT is that they utilise every available resource. For example, Washington Sundar has successfully taken on the finisher's role today."

Ashwin also highlighted the clinical execution of GT's bowling unit, particularly their "hit-the-deck" approach. By reading the surface perfectly and ensuring a layer of grass was left to assist the seamers, GT's pace attack, featuring the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Jason Holder, and Mohammed Siraj, was able to dismantle the opposition.

"Tactically, they are one of the better teams in this tournament. The more you praise Nehra, the more he deserves. He is a wonderful person who consistently maintains a positive vibe with a smile on his face, even during those incredibly long practice sessions he organises for the players."

Parthiv Patel, The Local Expert

While Nehra provides the vision and the energy, Ashwin identified Parthiv Patel as the vital, yet overlooked, intellect behind GT's dominance in Ahmedabad. According to Ashwin, Parthiv's deep roots in Gujarat cricket provide the Titans with a level of local insight that data alone cannot capture.

"Are we forgetting an underrated member of the support staff?" Ashwin asked. "In the IPL, there is a vital but often overlooked role for a cricketer who knows his home ground intimately. I am talking about Parthiv Patel."

Ashwin reminded fans that Parthiv, who famously led Gujarat to their maiden Ranji Trophy title, possesses a "sharp cricketing intellect" that is often neglected by the mainstream.

"He understands exactly how the red soil behaves, how the black soil behaves, and how the mix of the two reacts. He knows every blade of grass on that ground."

"Sachin Paji once told me that because the Sabarmati River runs nearby, the water table rises, which can offer a little seam movement," Ashwin explained. "Parthiv understands how to use those three pitches in the centre. The way they selected the black soil pitch against Mumbai and Punjab shows their strategic strength."

As the tournament moves forward, it's becoming clear that the Gujarat Titans aren't just winning through raw talent but carefully crafted strategies behind the scenes.

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