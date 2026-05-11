Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar rolled back the years with a vintage performance to propel Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a thrilling two-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians in Raipur on Sunday. Batting first, a Suryakumar Yadav-led MI was restricted to 166/7 in 20 overs, with Bhuvneshwar producing a brilliant spell of 4 wickets for just 23 runs. In the chase, RCB lost wickets at regular intervals, taking the contest down to the final over. However, Bhuvneshwar showcased his batting ability under pressure, smashing a crucial six to guide his side past the finish line.

The win lifted RCB to the top of the points table, while MI were knocked out of the playoff race.

Bhuvneshwar was named Player of the Match for his all-round heroics, after which former India batter and selector Krishnamachari Srikkanth praised the 36-year-old and backed him for a return to the national team.

"If you watched Bhuvneshwar Kumar's bowling, wow, wow, wow. Vintage Bhuvi. He finished off the game in the second over. In the first over he got Rickleton. Then, in the second over, he used the knuckleball to dismiss Rohit Sharma. The he got Suryakumar Yadav for a duck with a beauty. That killed the game. I am telling you. Bhuvneshwar Kumar should come back and play for India," said Srikkanth on his YouTube channel.

Notably, Bhuvneshwar dismissed Ryan Rickelton, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma for 2, 22, 0, and 57 respectively.

Meanwhile, former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin also backed Bhuvneshwar Kumar for a return to the Indian team and expressed hope that a hashtag in his support would start trending on social media.

"It was Bhuvneshwar Kumar's day. It has been his tournament. If your time is right, nobody can stop you. He would take it both (both the six and the four wickets). He is a lovely guy. I am so happy for him. He has done all the hard yards. He has played every single T20 game that has been available for him. He has worked incredibly hard on his fitness. A very unassuming guy. He is such a lovely guy to have in your team," said Ashwin on JioHostar.

"#BringBackBhuvi. Let's wait for that. I would love to see him being considered. A tick with the new ball, he is able to bowl in the death overs consistently. If you need, he is able to hit a six under pressure. I am extremely happy for him," he added.

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