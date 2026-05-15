Former South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Mark Boucher believes a mental reset and adopting a fearless approach in the remaining matches could help Punjab Kings rediscover momentum heading into the business end of the IPL. PBKS lost their fifth straight game in the ongoing season in Dharamsala on Thursday, going down to Mumbai Indians by six wickets. Speaking on JioHotstar's 'Google Search AI Mode Match Centre Live', Boucher said, "Punjab Kings have found themselves in a difficult position after a series of close defeats, especially considering the strong start they had to the season.

"Sometimes, constantly thinking about the top four and qualification scenarios can add extra pressure, and perhaps stepping away from that mindset could actually help them." He added that adopting a fearless approach would also help the side.

"If they approach the remaining games with a more fearless attitude and feel like they have nothing to lose, it might free them up mentally," Boucher said.

"The IPL is a tournament where momentum can shift very quickly. Punjab Kings now need to reset mentally and focus purely on playing their best cricket in the matches ahead." Boucher said Punjab had shown the right intent in the field but failed to capitalise during crucial phases of the match.

"In games like these, small moments make a huge difference. Punjab Kings actually showed good intent and intensity in the field, and you could sense the desperation to stay in the contest," Boucher said.

"But at key stages, things didn't quite go their way. Some of the fine margins, like edges running away or execution under pressure, proved costly." Former India leg-spinner Piyush Chawla said Punjab's bowling, particularly their overseas pace attack, had become a major weakness.

"Punjab Kings are now under tremendous pressure because they've reached a stage where they must win their remaining games to stay alive in the tournament," Chawla said.

"Considering the kind of start they had to the season, very few would have expected them to be in this position." Chawla felt the lack of consistency from overseas quicks Marco Jansen and Xavier Bartlett had hurt the team badly in high-scoring matches.

"The bowling has become a major concern, especially with their overseas fast bowlers struggling for form and consistency," he said.

"Marco Jansen hasn't looked at his best, while Xavier Bartlett has found it difficult once the new-ball spell is over. When your premier overseas pacers concede heavily across their combined spells, it becomes extremely difficult to control a 200-plus chase." Chawla, however, praised the composure shown by Mumbai Indians batters Will Jacks and Tilak Varma during their match-winning partnership.

"In pressure situations, going back to your basics becomes extremely important because those are the habits you've built over years of playing cricket," Chawla said.

"Tilak Varma and Will Jacks did that really well, they focused on holding their shape and trusting their technique rather than trying to overhit.

“Their communication in the middle was also crucial. That clarity and composure made a big difference in the chase."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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