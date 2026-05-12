It is quite a turnaround for the Punjab Kings. After going undefeated in their first seven matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 campaign, they have lost their next four, putting their playoff qualification hopes in jeopardy. While PBKS still have their fate in their own hands, the situation is far from ideal. Sitting on 14 points from 11 matches, the Shreyas Iyer-led franchise cannot afford another slip-up, especially if they are to finish the league campaign among the top two teams.

Punjab Kings are scheduled to take on Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru,, and Lucknow Super Giants in their remaining three matches. Two of these fixtures will be held in Dharamsala, a venue they struggled to read against the Delhi Capitals on Monday. The race for the top four, therefore, is far from over.

The PBKS slip-up has opened an opportunity for the likes of Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals to revive their top four hopes, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Gujarat Titans are set to intensify their battle for a spot in the top two.

IPL 2026 Playoff Qualification Scenarios:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB): Sitting at the top with 14 points from 11 games and a superior NRR of +1.103. One more win seals their spot in the playoffs, while winning all three remaining games ensures a top-two finish.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Also on 14 points from 11 games with an NRR of +0.737. Like RCB, they need just one win to qualify for the next round, while two wins will be enough to push for a top-two finish.

Gujarat Titans (GT): Currently on 14 points after a late-season surge, the Shubman Gill-led side still has a negative NRR, which means they realistically need two more wins to be safe from a tie-breaker situation.

Punjab Kings (PBKS): They have 14 points and three matches remaining. Two wins will take them to 18 points, which would be enough to qualify for the playoffs. Even one win might suffice if their NRR remains healthy.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Currently on 12 points. They need to win at least two of their remaining three games to reach 16 points. Punjab Kings' recent slip-up has opened the door for the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side.

Rajasthan Royals (RR): Also on 12 points, Rajasthan's scenario mirrors CSK's. They need at least two wins to stay in control. A single win would all but end their hunt for a top-four finish.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): With only 10 points under their belt and four games left, they must win every single match to reach 18 points. A single loss from here is likely to be enough to end their campaign, as 16 points may not be enough because of their poor NRR of -0.169.

Delhi Capitals (DC): Barely hanging on with 8 points from 11 matches. They must win their remaining three games to reach 14 points and then hope for a mathematical miracle involving massive NRR swings and collapses from everyone above them.

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): Both teams are already out of the playoff race.

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