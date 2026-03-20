New Zealand speedster Lockie Ferguson is set to miss the early stages of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 for Punjab Kings (PBKS), according to ESPNcricinfo. Previously, the right-arm pacer took a short paternity leave during the T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka, to spend some time with his family before rejoining the New Zealand side for the Super 8 stage. Nine days after the T20 World Cup final against India in Ahmedabad, Ferguson displayed a brilliant performance with the ball against Hamilton, where he took 3/16 in New Zealand's series-levelling win against South Africa in the second T20I of the five-match series.

After the third T20I at Eden Park, his home ground, Ferguson will head into a longer break.

Speaking ahead of the third T20I in Auckland, Ferguson shared that the recent arrival of his newborn son has shifted his priorities off the field, as he aims to be present at home while continuing to manage professional commitments.

"Just had a wee son, trying to spend as much time as I can at home and help the wife out," Ferguson said in Auckland before the third T20I against South Africa. "I'll have a few weeks off after this, before sort of heading to the later stages of the IPL and away for the winter."

The right-arm fast bowler, known for his express pace and ability to deliver in crunch moments, is expected to return to franchise duties for PBKS later in the IPL 2026 season.

Ferguson also reflected on his time with the national team, stating that representing the New Zealand national cricket team remains a privilege. Despite facing injury setbacks earlier in the season, the pacer expressed satisfaction at being back in the squad and contributing in front of home fans.

"Always a pleasure playing for the Black Caps, really enjoyed my time in India with the group again, and unfortunately, the injuries played out earlier in the season. Really wanted to play some home cricket and feel just privileged to be able to play in front of the home crowd," he added.

South Africa won the first T20I of the five-match series by seven wickets before New Zealand bounced back and clinched the second match by 68 runs.

The third T20I of the ongoing series will be held at Eden Park on Friday.

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