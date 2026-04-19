As Punjab Kings (PBKS) batters Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connolly gave a hammering to Lucknow Super Giants bowlers on Sunday in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) in New Chandigarh. The duo also etched their names in record books as they added the third 150-plus stands for PBKS in IPL history. The highest stand for PBKS is 206 runs by Adam Gilchrist and Shaun Marsh against RCB in 2011, followed by KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal's 183 against RR in 2020. Arya and Connolly added their names to the list with a superb 182-run partnership against LSG in 2026.

This also marked the fourth-highest run-rate for a 100-plus stand for PBKS. The standout remains David Miller and R Sathish's blistering 130* stand at a run-rate of 15.91 in 2013, followed by aggressive efforts from Liam Livingstone-Jitesh Sharma and Deepak Hooda-KL Rahul.

The recent 182-run partnership between Arya and Connolly against LSG in 2026 stands out not just for its size but also for its intensity, coming at a run-rate of 13.65.

PBKS produced a record-breaking batting display to post 254/7 against LSG in their IPL 2026 clash at Mullanpur on Saturday, powered by half-centuries from Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connolly. Priyansh smashed 93 off 37 with the help of four fours and nine sixes, while Connolly hit 87 off 46.

Coming to the match, LSG won the toss and opted to bowl first. After PBKS lost Prabhsimran Singh early, a 182-run stand between Priyansh (93 in 37 balls, with four boundaries and nine sixes) and Cooper Connolly (87 in 46 balls, with eight fours and seven sixes) ripped apart the LSG bowling attack.

Cameos from Marcus Stoinis (29* in 16 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Shashank Singh (17* in six balls with four and six) took PBKS to 254/7 in 20 overs, despite a fine comeback from LSG towards the back-end in terms of wickets.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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