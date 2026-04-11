The first game of this weekend's IPL 2026 matches saw some terrific power-hitting from Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings. Ultimately, it was Punjab Kings who had the last laugh. Half-centuries from Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya and skipper Shreyas Iyer helped Punjab Kings (PBKS) continue their dominant run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, chasing down 220 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Mullanpur on Saturday.

Put to bat first by PBKS, SRH scored 219/4, largely powered by a hard-hitting 120-run stand between Abhishek Sharma (74 in 28 balls, with five fours and eight sixes) and Travis Head (38 in 23 balls, with five fours and a six). During the chase, scintillating knocks from Priyansh Arya (57 in 20 balls, with five fours and five sixes), Prabhsimran Singh (51 in 25 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes), and skipper Iyer (69* in 33 balls, with five fours and five sixes) powered PBKS to the target in 18.5 overs with six wickets in hand. Punjab Kings thus became the first IPL team to successfully chase 200-plus totals 10 times.

During the run-chase of 220 runs, PBKS chose to play fire with fire. Priyansh Arya started off with two fours and a six against spinner Harsh Dubey in the first over, looting a total of 18 runs. On the other side, Prabhsimran Singh also feasted on the pace of Eshan Malinga and Jaydev Unadkat, smoking the latter for two sixes in the fourth over. PBKS reached the 50-run mark in 3.3 overs.

Priyansh broke Sehwag's record of scoring the most runs by a PBKS batter in a first over. Sehwag had scored 16 for PBKS in the first over of an IPL 2014 match played against Kolkata Knight Riders. In IPL 2025, Arya had scored 16 in the first over off Khaleel Ahmed.

Priyansh reached the half-century mark in 16 balls - the second-fastest half-century by a PBKS batter. The record for scoring the fastest 50 in the IPL for PBKS is held by KL Rahul. Rahul needed only 14 balls to reach the 50-run mark for PBKS in the IPL 2018 match against Delhi Capitals in Mohali on April 8, 2018.

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