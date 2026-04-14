Praful Hinge - Remember the name. Talk about dream debuts, and Hinge's return in his first IPL match for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Rajasthan Royals on Monday will rank among the best. The Vidarbha pacer picked up four wickets for 34 runs. Debutant Praful Hinge sent shockwaves by dismissing Vaibhav Suryavanshi for a golden duck on the second ball of the first over. He then removed Dhruv Jurel (0) and Lhuan-dre Pretorius (0) in the same over, reducing RR to 1/3 inside the opening over. These are the best figures by any bowler in the first over of an IPL match.

You cannot stay und after what happened in the first over! #PrafulHinge becomes the first bowler to pick 3 wickets in the first over of a #TATAIPL match! #IPLRivalryWeek 2026 LIVE NOW #SRHvRR LIVE NOW: https://t.co/kOHOKuG1Hi pic.twitter.com/zsQf7ikJop — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 13, 2026

Talking about the SRH vs RR clash, an explosive 91 by skipper Ishan Kishan and four-wicket hauls from debutants Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain helped Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 57 runs in Hyderabad on Monday. Put in to bat first, SRH posted 216/6, largely powered by skipper Ishan Kishan (91 off 44 balls, including eight fours and six sixes), along with valuable cameos from Heinrich Klaasen (40 off 26 balls, with one four and three sixes) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (28 off 13 balls, with four boundaries).

In reply, Donovan Ferreira (69 off 44 balls, with seven fours and three sixes) and Ravindra Jadeja (45 off 32 balls, with five fours) did put together a century partnership for net run-rate purposes, but RR were eventually bundled out for 159, with late resistance coming from Sakib Hussain (4/24).

With this win, RR's four-match winning streak came to an end, while SRH registered their second victory of the season alongside three losses. Rajasthan Royals suffered their first defeat but still remain at the top of the points table, while SRH jumped to fourth place.

During the 217-run chase, debutant Sakib Hussain dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal for just one run in the second over. In the third, Praful Hinge returned to clean up RR skipper Riyan Parag for a six-ball four, leaving RR tottering at 9/5 inside three overs.

Ravindra Jadeja and Donovan Ferreira then joined forces at the crease to salvage something from the collapse. The duo attacked the debutants, taking RR to 40/5 at the end of six overs.

Two successive fours from Donovan brought up the 50-run mark in the seventh over.

At the halfway stage, RR were 70/5, with Jadeja (27*) and Donovan (31*) unbeaten. Donovan continued to find boundaries, smoking Shivang Kumar for a four and a six in the 11th over and belting Harsh Dubey for two fours and a six in the 12th, bringing up his half-century in 31 balls. RR also crossed the 100-run mark in 12.2 overs.

The 118-run stand was broken by Sakib Hussain, who bowled Donovan for 69 off 44 balls, an innings laced with seven fours and three sixes. RR were 127/6 in the 15th over.

Jadeja followed soon after, dismissed by Eshan Malinga for 45 off 32 balls, with five fours. RR slumped to 129/7 in 15.3 overs.

Sakib then removed Jofra Archer (2) and Ravi Bishnoi (0) in the 17th over as RR sank to 140/9. The innings finally ended at 159 in 19 overs.

With ANI inputs

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