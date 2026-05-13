Punjab Kings batter Prabhsimran Singh had an important message for fans as the franchise suffered four consecutive losses in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 campaign, following an unbeaten run in their first seven games. Although PBKS remain in control of playoff qualification, their opening batter delivered a crucial message to supporters ahead of their next match against the Mumbai Indians (MI). Speaking in a video shared by the franchise on Instagram, the attacking opener made a humble plea to fans as the team looks to overcome their recent poor run of form.

Prabhsimran, who has scored 382 runs in 11 matches for the franchise so far this season, has emerged as one of the most promising batters of the campaign. However, over the last three matches, he has struggled to find his best form. With scores of 15, 3, and 18 against Gujarat Titans, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Delhi Capitals, Prabhsimran has failed to provide the franchise with the explosive starts they desire.

Ahead of the upcoming clash against MI, the 25-year-old urged fans to turn out in large numbers to support the team in Dharamsala.

"Sat Sri Akal, Sher Squad! I'm speaking to you from Dharamsala. We've certainly lost four matches, but we're still fourth on the table, and we'll make sure to qualify and lift the trophy. I can only say that your support is very important to us. Support us and turn Dharamsala red. The next match is against Mumbai; we have to win it and make a comeback from there. We will lift the trophy. Support us; your support is very much needed," Prabhsimran said in the video.

With six wins, four defeats, and one no-result in their first 11 matches, Punjab Kings currently sit fourth in the points table. However, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) are breathing down their necks in fifth and sixth place, respectively. A defeat against MI in their next match could see PBKS drop out of the playoff qualification spots entirely.

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