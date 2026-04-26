After a nasty injury, there came a positive news on Lungi Ngidi late on Saturday night. Acoording to news agencies ANI and IANS, Delhi Capitals (DC) pacer Lungi Ngidi has been discharged from a Delhi hospital after being injured during the clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The Proteas pacer suffered a nasty fall, landing on the back of his head and neck. Ngidi was discharged from BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital, where he had been taken for treatment after sustaining a head injury during the IPL match against Punjab Kings.

"Lungi Ngidi is doing well and has now returned to the DC team hotel in New Delhi. Him being sent back to the hotel after being discharged from the hospital is a positive indication of his recovery, and the franchise medical staff will continue to take good care of him,” sources told IANS.

Kiran Kumar Grandhi, chairman and co-owner of Delhi Capitals, visited the hospital to meet Ngidi.

Despite KL Rahul's record-breaking 152*, a sensational 126-run opening stand between Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya, and a hard-hitting unbeaten 71 by skipper Shreyas Iyer powered PBKS to an all-time record chase of 265 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. It was a horror show with the ball for DC, who sorely missed Ngidi after he was stretchered off the field and hospitalised following his fall while attempting a catch.

Lungi Ngidi got Injured while going for a catch



Looks very serious 😰. Ambulance was called on ground 🚨. pic.twitter.com/GgU9g68Zsw — Jeet (@JeetN25) April 25, 2026

In the third over of Punjab Kings' innings, bowled by Axar Patel, Ngidi attempted to take a catch off a lofted shot from Priyansh Arya. He tracked the ball while back-pedalling but never looked in control, stretching backwards without getting a fingertip on it. In the process, he landed heavily on his head, causing a worrying moment on the field and bringing the match to a halt for over 10 minutes, with spin all-rounder Vipraj Nigam coming in as a concussion substitute.

Following the incident, the IPL issued an update stating that Ngidi was "stable and due to be discharged from the hospital today", and indeed, he was released from the hospital a few hours after sustaining the blow.

Speaking on Ngidi's injury, Venugopal said during the post-match press conference, "I think it is not serious. We will update, but nothing looks serious."

Ngidi has been a key bowler for DC this season, claiming seven wickets in seven matches at an average of 29.42, with an economy rate of 8.70 and best figures of 3/27.

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